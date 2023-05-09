BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Boothbay.

Cameron Brown, 23, who lives on Shore Road, was last seen Saturday night by a friend and coworker, police said.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-10 white man with blonde hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Police say he is originally from the Yarmouth area, but he had been staying in Brunswick and working on renovations at the Ocean Point Inn.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts can contact 207-882-7332.