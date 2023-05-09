Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association appreciates efforts from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King in the authorization of appropriations for The U.S. Fire Administration and Firefighter Assistance Grant Programs. This funding directly affects the safety and effectiveness of our firefighters and the communities they serve.

Without the continuing aid of these programs, many firefighters would not have the updated training, protective clothing, tools and equipment to ensure they can render aid when needed and return home safely to their families. Collins and King’s support of the Maine fire service is recognized and appreciated.

William St. Michel

Executive director

Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association

Durham