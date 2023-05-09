Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was a teacher and literacy coach in a rural school district for many years before retirement. I have seen the impact on children of unwanted pregnancy in terms of poverty, other poor conditions for growing up and the ability to benefit from school opportunities.

Now more than ever our young people deserve to be wanted and loved in a family with the means to support them for 18 years or more.

Please support reproductive rights for Mainers. Specifically, urge your representative and senator to vote yes on LD 1619 when it comes to the floor. I know many voters in rural Maine who feel as I do about the importance of freedom to access contraception including abortion.

Without the ability to control our own childbearing, freedom is a meaningless word.

Lisa Savage

Solon