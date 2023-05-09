Husson softball earned the Northern Atlantic Conference title over No. 4 Cazenovia when Bulla McCabe hit a single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Teagan Blackie and give the Eagles a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

The championship is Husson’s fifth NAC title in a row.

The game was scoreless through six innings with MacKenna Smith striking out nine batters while giving up just two hits.

Smith pitched a five-inning perfect game on Sunday against Cazenovia in the quarterfinals.

Sarah Penny pitched for Cazenovia, allowing eight hits but consistently getting out of jams to help her team stay within reach of the overall top seed in the NAC tournament.

In the bottom of the seventh, Blackie hit a one-out single to right field. Katie Raymond followed with another single.

Next up was Olivia McCarty, who put down a successful sacrifice bunt that advanced both runners into scoring position. Next up was McCabe, who with two outs shot a hit up the middle deep enough into center field for Blackie to score.

Olivia Simone and Susan Lord notched a hit each in the loss.

Raymond and Kenzie Dore each earned two hits for the Eagles.