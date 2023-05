TOPSHAM, Maine — Another Market Basket is coming to Maine.

Market Basket broke ground on a new store on Wednesday in Topsham. It will be the grocery store chain’s third location in Maine.

The new location will be on Topsham Fair Mall Road, adjacent to the Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Petco shopping area and across from Home Depot.

Market Basket’s other stores are in Biddeford and Westbrook.