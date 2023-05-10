Southern Maine Community College is thrilled to present the 13th annual Maine Mayhem Film Festival. Created 13 years ago by Communications & New Media Studies Professor Corey Norman and student Jimmy Crocco, the festival is designed to spotlight the fantastic work done by CNMS students at SMCC.

Students get the unique, real-world experience of handling the creation of the films, as well as the running of the festival and the event promotion, all part of a year-end capstone project. “Many schools put an emphasis on video projects within the classroom, but by taking the films out of the classroom and into the public eye, it provides students with an even more equitable experience that helps propel their professional careers,” CNMS Professor Corey Norman said. “This is a unique experience that is unlike any other educational opportunity for filmmakers in New England.”

The festival also affords students the opportunity to showcase their talent and hard work to the public. “Mayhem alumni have gone on to work for Academy Award-winning films like CODA and Knives Out, reality television programming like Deadliest Catch, North Woods Law and Naked and Afraid, and have used their Mayhem films to get into prestigious films programs at USC, Emerson and SCAD,” Norman said.

This year’s festival promises to be as exciting as the previous festivals. Mayhem returns to multiple locations this year: Nickelodeon in Portland, Magic Lantern in Bridgton and the Bangor Art Exchange.

May 11 – Nickelodeon Cinema (Portland) 6 (SOLD OUT) & 8:45 p.m. – BUY TICKETS

May 12 – Magic Lantern (Bridgton) 6 p.m. – BUY TICKETS

May 13 – Bangor Art Exchange (Bangor) 7 p.m. – BUY TICKETS

Secondly, all six films in the festival are directed by female filmmakers for the first time—some fantastic storytelling from our students. “Watching students grow throughout their time here at SMCC is why I teach,” Norman said. “And see no greater growth than watching a student evolve through the Maine Mayhem process.”

This year’s films are: The Vase, Shadow Nightmare, Go to Hell!, The City of Servers, The Antique and Pitch Fest.