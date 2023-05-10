Portland has a new candidate for mayor in the 2023 election.

Andrew Zarro, whose term is up this year as city councilor, is running to replace Kate Snyder this fall after Snyder said she wouldn’t run for reelection.

Zarro said he’s ready to take on a range of issues, including the housing crisis and the growing encampments in Portland.

He said bandage solutions aren’t working, and Portland has limited resources.

As mayor, Zarro said he’ll call on the state to step up and work with Portland.

“Portland always carries the majority of the responsibility and the burden as Maine’s largest city, but the reality is we can’t do it by ourselves,” Zarro said. “Really need to prioritize not only emergency housing, which we’re doing, but transitional housing, family shelters and permanent housing.”