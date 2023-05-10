As the Executive Director of the Aroostook Regional Transportation System, my top goal is to expand public transportation across the region and make those services available to as many Aroostook County residents as possible. To do that, our state needs to invest in our public transportation planning and operations.

A new bill being considered by the legislature right now would do just that. LD 1559 would provide immediate financial support for public transportation operators throughout the state to allow for continued service as we recover from a pandemic. It would also go a step farther, investing in the long-term growth of our public transportation systems by increasing state funding and planning resources. Just because we are a rural state does not mean we cannot provide quality public transportation to those that need it, especially with the cost of vehicles and gas on the rise.

I hope people will join me in supporting LD 1559. They should reach out to their legislators today to let them know that we need to support our public transportation operators.

Micah Desmond

Presque Isle