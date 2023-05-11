MACHIAS — This Mother’s Day, Healthy Acadia is launching Keep the Moms Moving, a campaign to build a vehicle maintenance fund for their Safe Harbor transport van, and they need your help.

Safe Harbor Recovery Home for Women and Children, located in Machias, is a home for women recovering from substance use disorder. One of the special things about Safe Harbor is that mothers on their journey to recovery can live here with their children as they heal and grow together.

Two years ago, Downeast Community Partners gifted Safe Harbor with a van, which has been an absolute game-changer for the residents. With this transportation, residents can go beyond walking or hitching rides from community members to get where they need to go. The Safe Harbor van has truly made a world of difference.

“Being able to access resources with safe, reliable transportation helps provide stability in women’s recovery journeys,” said Safe Harbor House Manager Katie Sell. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the community in supporting Safe Harbor!”

House staff use the van to take residents to essential places like the bank, grocery store, appointments, food pantry, school, treatment, treatment court, recovery center, fitness center, and more. But, like any vehicle, the van needs regular maintenance to keep it running smoothly. These costs add up – from oil changes to windshield wipers to new tires, and every penny counts when it comes to keeping the Safe Harbor van on the road.

“With your support, we can ensure that Safe Harbor’s moms and other residents always have safe and reliable transportation to all the places they need to go,” said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s development director. “Our goal is to raise $10,000, and we are thrilled to share that we have already received generous starting gifts from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Katherine’s Closet, Luxe, and Walls TV, Appliance & Home Furnishings – thank you!”

To donate to the Keep the Moms Moving campaign online go to bit.ly/supportsafeharborvan. Mail checks to Healthy Acadia, PO Box 1710, Ellsworth, ME 04605. Please write “Safe Harbor Van” in your check memo line. For more information or other ways to support this or other Healthy Acadia programs, email development@healthyacadia.org or call 207-667-7171 Ext. 210.

Safe Harbor is managed by Healthy Acadia and supported by Downeast Community Partners, Community Caring Collaborative, and AMHC (Aroostook Mental Health Center).

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.