Milk with Dignity

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

Immigrant dairy workers have spent the entire month of April on the road connecting with supporters and taking action for Milk with Dignity! Farmworker organization Migrant Justice is calling on grocery chain Hannaford Supermarkets to source its store-brand milk from farms where workers’ human rights are independently monitored and protected and the long-term interests of farm owners are supported.

Join us to learn more about the workplace and housing challenges workers face on some dairy farms and the powerful organizing they are doing to improve conditions and protect their rights. During this Lunch & Learn, you will hear directly from farmworkers, learn about the Milk with Dignity Program, take collective action, and gain the tools you need to join this inspiring struggle for human rights.

When: Friday, May 12, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.