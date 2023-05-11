Grants are available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant Program. The program invests in the preservation, restoration and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $20,000 are available for buildings that are listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or buildings within a federally designated historic district. Buildings should provide value to the community or have a compelling vision for its revitalization. The building also must be owned by an eligible nonprofit.

The deadline for grant applications is June 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer Katie Howard, khoward@mainecf.org or 207-412-0832.

In 2022, The Belvedere Fund awarded $290,438 to 22 projects across the state. Grantees included:

Ellsworth Historical Society , to restore the brick facade on the the 1886 Old Hancock County Sheriff’s Home and Jail

Town of Danforth, for safety improvements at 1888 Union Hall

Wolfe's Neck Farm Foundation, Freeport, to replace the wood shake roof of the historic Pote House.

When the late Deborah Pulliam of Castine established her fund at MaineCF, she named it “Belvedere,” an architectural term that reflected her appreciation for historic buildings. Since 2008, the preservation fund has awarded more than $3 million to museums, libraries, churches, and other historic structures.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.