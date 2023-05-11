PORTLAND — Sea Change Chorale to perform a benefit concert on Climate Change.

Since 2015, Sea Change Chorale has presented benefit concerts that support local nonprofits. This year’s partners deal with the climate emergency: Maine Youth for Climate Justice and The Climate Initiative, both Maine nonprofit community organizations that involve and empower youth to make a difference in climate change.

Sea Change Chorale will present this annual benefit concert at 4 p.m. on May 20 at Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High Street.

Simply singing a concert of protest music will not inspire the donations we hope to collect for these two organizations. Instead, the benefit concert, titled Our Blue Boat Home, will be a love song to the Earth, using music and spoken world to paint a resplendent image of our planet, to inspire action, and to kindle faith that we are up to this challenge, when led by youth and their passion.

The concert showcases works by Mozart (Lacrymosa from the Requiem Mass K 646), Vaughan Williams (Linden Lea), Harry Belefonte (Turn The World Around) and Ysaye Barwnwell (Breaths).

For more information: seachangechorale.org or find us on Facebook.

Since 2015, Sea Change Chorale has used their benefit concerts to raise more than $16,000 for local non-profits, including Portland Community Free Clinic, In Her Presence, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, and Preble Street Resource Center.

COVID did not stop the work: The chorus held an online fundraising concert in December, 2020 that gathered just under $2,000 for Preble Street Resource Center. Since then, the chorus performed at Portland’s First Friday events in 2021 and 2022, collecting clothing for asylum seekers through the Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition.

Sea Change Chorale of Portland is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting social justice through song. We come from a range of spiritual traditions, political values, life experiences and musical abilities. Our unity comes from a deep and abiding love of song that honors the enduring spirit of all people and from a commitment to helping others.