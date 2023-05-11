If getting the perfect gift for mom is on your list of things to do this Mother’s Day, you’re certainly not alone*. According to a National Retail Federation survey, Mother’s Day spending reached an all-time high in 2022, with an average of $245 spent per person. As Mother’s Day shopping continues to be popular, UScellular is here to help with your gift-giving ideas.

“This Mother’s Day, we have a great lineup of gifts for mom, but we’re also encouraging everyone to give their mom the gift of time together with loved ones,” said, Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Through our ‘Let’s Find US’ initiative, we’re inviting everyone to take a break from their device and connect with each other, something that mom is sure to appreciate in addition to some new tech.”

From protective phone cases to wearable devices, there’s something at UScellular for every mom this Mother’s Day.

Phone Protection

• Stylize mom’s smartphone with the Karat Marble Case. It has a semi-opaque design that lets the natural beauty of her device shine through. Alternatively, you can opt for a sleek and secure case that can protect Mom’s phone while carrying her important cards with the PopSockets PopWallet.

• Mom will love the Case-Mate Magnetic Ring Stand, which snaps directly onto any MagSafe compatible case while featuring a simple design to grip or stand her device to watch videos, take selfies, text and more.

• Give mom peace of mind with the Gadget Guard Privacy GuardPlus, which offers layered impact protection, unparalleled touch responsiveness and is designed for both curved and flat device screens.

Charging and Audio

• Does mom seem to always need to charge her phone? The Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3 in 1 is an ultra-convenient wireless charging stand that delivers the fastest charging experience while adding a touch of style to any living room or office.

• You can’t go wrong by getting mom the latest Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds that provide high-quality sound and Bluetooth connectivity. From now to 14, UScellular is offering $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live when purchasing online.

Wearables

• With the ability to stay connected from their wrist, track activity and fitness goals and monitor overall health, the latest connected watches from Apple, Samsung and Google make great gifts for the most important people in your life, including mom.

