AUGUSTA , Maine — No injuries were reported on Thursday afternoon after an explosion went off in a truck parked near the Blaine House.

The explosion was reported by witnesses at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Portland Press Herald. Black smoke could be seen spewing from a black truck that was parked on Chamberlain Street near the back entrance to the Blaine House.

Officials were able to douse the fire by 3 p.m., the Portland newspaper reported, and no one had been injured.

The cause of the fire was not clear on Thursday afternoon, and an investigation is underway.