TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fire Department says a scrap metal business caught on fire Thursday evening.

Topsham Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin says the fire started at 8:19 pm at Grimmel Industries on Recycle Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a debris pile that was approximately 30 feet high actively on fire.

Chief McLaughlin says they received mutual aid from Brunswick, Lisbon, Durham, West Bath, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, and Freeport.

Between 30 and 40 firefighters were on the scene at various points throughout the night and into early Friday morning.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other debris piles.

No one was injured, and there is no word yet on a cause.