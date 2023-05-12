Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Parents raised concerns after not being told that students had brought knives to school in two separate incidents on April 4 and April 11.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross had been at the center of negotiations on a bipartisan measure being crafted to withstand a veto.

Jared Golden has been outspoken on the issue as part of a group of centrists that have been pushing both sides to negotiate.

Sheriff Christopher Wainwright directed one of his deputies to go easy on a woman the deputy had cited for a traffic violation in August.

The report highlighted that the current jail doesn’t have the resources to fully address mental health and substance use disorder issues.

These were the final bills concerning Sunday hunting up for consideration during this legislative session.

The question I hear most often this time of year: “When should I put the hummingbird feeder out?” The answer is now.

Driver flees crash that injured 1 on I-95 near Orono

Overturned milk truck closes Bangor I-395 ramps

Maine Catholic social worker censured for ethics violations

Acadia’s Cadillac summit road is now open

One of the state’s most dominant softball teams has yet to win a championship

12 Bangor-area seniors earn associate degrees before graduation

Bangor may combine Sawyer Arena and parks and rec headquarters into 1 facility

Massachusetts man gets nearly 10 years for York bank robbery

Solar industry hammers Maine’s outspoken ratepayer advocate

Councilor quits before Eastport fires city manager

Rescued Ashland man lay in woods for a week wrapped in a tarp

Virginia man accused of unprovoked attack against TSA officer in Portland

30 asylum seekers bused from Sanford back to Portland

Legislature asks Maine’s high court to settle referendum dispute with Janet Mills

No injuries reported after truck explodes outside Blaine House in Augusta

Charleston man faces up to 20 years for role in multi-county drug trafficking scheme

34-year-old man suspected victim in fatal Hancock County fire

Messalonskee’s Jacob Love strikes out final 7 batters to beat Bangor