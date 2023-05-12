Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Knives brought to midcoast elementary school twice in April but parents weren’t told
Parents raised concerns after not being told that students had brought knives to school in two separate incidents on April 4 and April 11.
Janet Mills spars with top Democrat over tying budget support to tribal bills
House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross had been at the center of negotiations on a bipartisan measure being crafted to withstand a veto.
Jared Golden thinks Congress will reach a debt ceiling deal
Jared Golden has been outspoken on the issue as part of a group of centrists that have been pushing both sides to negotiate.
Oxford County commissioners don’t recommend sheriff’s removal
Sheriff Christopher Wainwright directed one of his deputies to go easy on a woman the deputy had cited for a traffic violation in August.
Report: Penobscot County needs a new jail to address problems
The report highlighted that the current jail doesn’t have the resources to fully address mental health and substance use disorder issues.
4 bills rejected that would have allowed Sunday hunting in Maine
These were the final bills concerning Sunday hunting up for consideration during this legislative session.
Why some of your favorite birds are late arriving this year
The question I hear most often this time of year: “When should I put the hummingbird feeder out?” The answer is now.
In other Maine news…
Driver flees crash that injured 1 on I-95 near Orono
Overturned milk truck closes Bangor I-395 ramps
Maine Catholic social worker censured for ethics violations
Acadia’s Cadillac summit road is now open
One of the state’s most dominant softball teams has yet to win a championship
12 Bangor-area seniors earn associate degrees before graduation
Bangor may combine Sawyer Arena and parks and rec headquarters into 1 facility
Massachusetts man gets nearly 10 years for York bank robbery
Solar industry hammers Maine’s outspoken ratepayer advocate
Councilor quits before Eastport fires city manager
Rescued Ashland man lay in woods for a week wrapped in a tarp
Virginia man accused of unprovoked attack against TSA officer in Portland
30 asylum seekers bused from Sanford back to Portland
Legislature asks Maine’s high court to settle referendum dispute with Janet Mills
No injuries reported after truck explodes outside Blaine House in Augusta
Charleston man faces up to 20 years for role in multi-county drug trafficking scheme
34-year-old man suspected victim in fatal Hancock County fire
Messalonskee’s Jacob Love strikes out final 7 batters to beat Bangor