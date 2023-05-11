A Virginia man is accused of attacking a Transportation Security Administration officer at the Portland International Jetport on Monday.

William Barry, 27, of Henrico, Virginia, presented a valid ID to the officer at the travel document check area. While the officer processed him, Barry hit the officer in the face, unprovoked, according to the TSA.

Barry has been charged with assault.

The officer went to the hospital after his shift to get checked out. He suffered a swollen and sore jaw, but is doing fine.

“Unprovoked and brazen physical attacks against our TSOs are unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day,” the TSA said in a statement.

Threats, oral abuse or violence of any kind against TSA can result in criminal penalties and fines of up to $14,950.