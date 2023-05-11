The road to the summit of Cadillac Mountain is now open to vehicles.

The Cadillac Summit Road opened Thursday, and paving and culvert replacement will be on hold for the remainder of the summer season, according to Acadia National Park.

That follows the opening of the Park Loop Road on April 15, and a park spokesperson, Amanda Pollock, said the loop road may experience lane closures along Ocean Drive this spring.

Acadia’s historic carriage roads also are open to walkers, but remain closed for other uses, such as bicycling and horseback riding, according to the park’s website. The carriage roads closed in late March at the onset of “mud season” to protect the 45-mile network of gravel paths from damage.

Visitors will find park passes a little more expensive this year. The cost of week-long passes has increased to $35 and annual passes to $70 — an increase of $5 and $15, respectively. Entry to the park is free for visitors under age 16, and free for all ages on Aug. 4, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.

