OLD TOWN — In an effort to help local women and families in need, Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord will hold a personal care items drive at churches in Old Town, Bradley, and Indian Island on Mother’s Day Weekend (May 13-14).

All are encouraged to drop off personal care items in special drop off boxes located at Holy Family Church on 429 Main Street in Old Town (Saturday Mass at 4 p.m. and Sunday Masses at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.), St. Ann Church on 84 Main Street in Bradley (Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.), or St. Ann Church on 6 Down Street in Indian Island (Saturday Mass at 5:30 p.m.).

All items collected will be donated to Shepherd’s Godparent Home and the Good Samaritan Agency, both in Bangor. Shepherd’s Godparent is a free, residential shelter for young women who are pregnant and in crisis, including homeless women. The Good Samaritan Agency has been helping to meet the needs of single, pregnant women in the Bangor area and beyond for more than 100 years.

Items in particular need at the two organizations are shampoo/conditioner, soap/body wash, bubble bath, deodorant, toothbrushes for adults/kids, toothpaste, diaper cream, baby lotion, baby powder, sunscreen for adults/kids, bubbles for outdoor play, toilet tissue, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-827-4000.