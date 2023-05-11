Greetings! We are Drs. Yanyan Li and Sue Ishaq, researchers in the School of Food and Agriculture at the University of Maine. We are looking for healthy adults to participate in a 4-week study to examine the health effects of eating steamed broccoli sprouts. You’ve probably grown up hearing that you need to eat your vegetables, and that’s because they contain a lot of nutrients and chemical compounds that can provide benefits to us. We are investigating a compound in broccoli sprouts that is inactive when we eat it, but that can be transformed into an anti-inflammatory compound by certain microbes in our digestive tract.



In this study, we are investigating how eating broccoli sprouts can change your gut microbes and whether they will produce this anti-inflammatory for you. We will also investigate how people feel about eating broccoli sprouts, and what would make you more or less likely to eat broccoli sprouts.



You must be at least 18 years old and in general good health condition to participate. Participants will be asked to add up to three servings of broccoli sprouts each day to your regular diet for four weeks. You will need to submit self-collected fecal samples, urine samples, and questionnaires on your typical diet, and your feelings towards broccoli sprouts.



We will provide participants with all the materials for collecting samples, broccoli sprouts and sample recipes, as well as a cooking demo. The study is completely voluntary and you will be compensated with a total of $140 Amazon e-gift card for completing all parts of the study.



If you are curious about participating, please contact us for more detailed information: Dr. Yanyan Li (yanyan.li@maine.edu) or Dr. Sue Ishaq (sue.ishaq@maine.edu). Thank you very much for your time and your valuable contribution!