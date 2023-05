This story will be updated.

An Oakhurst Dairy truck carrying crates of milk overturned Thursday morning, closing both the on and off ramps from Main Street to the westbound side of Interstate 395, according to the Bangor Fire Department.

The Maine Department of Transportation warned the on and off ramps at exit 3 will be closed for several hours while crews address the crash.

No information was immediately available on whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.