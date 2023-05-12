The Portland Police Department says four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the city’s Kennedy Park.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022. Officers found that bullets had been fired through the windows on 11 Kennedy Park.

A person living inside said there was a knock at their door, according to police. When they looked outside a window, they saw a man fire a rifle through the window into the home, police said. Bullets were found in bedrooms, including where a 1-year-old sleeps in a crib.

Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, was charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Abukar Abdi, 22, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Jaheim Whiting, 21, was charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jabrie Myers, 21, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.