AUGUSTA — The Maine Health Care Association honored the accomplishments of 32 people living in the state’s long-term care facilities at a ceremony held at the Augusta Civic Center.

This is the 20th annual celebration of the photography exhibit, “Remember ME,” which features black and white photographs and biographies of residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide. Residents aged 73 to 98 are decorated war heroes, mothers and fathers, and community leaders such as nurses, teachers, and small business owners.

The primary purpose of Remember ME is to salute the people who have spent their lives supporting their families, building their communities, and serving their state and country. The project also urges the public, including lawmakers, to remember the selfless contributions of our elderly and disabled citizens who now depend on others for their care and safety.

“Each of today’s honorees had made remarkable contributions to their community. After giving to others for much of their lives, they now depend on us for their daily medical and social care, and we take that responsibility very seriously. This recognition ceremony is our tribute to their years of hard work,” said MHCA President & CEO Angela Westhoff.

Since its inception, the Remember ME program has recognized over 700 long-term care residents statewide.