SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As warm weather rolls in this weekend, it’s hard to resist the urge to go to the beach. But just because the air temperature is unusually warm, that doesn’t mean the water is safe enough to swim in just yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement along the coast. With water temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, the ocean is still dangerously cold.

The weather service stressed how deceptively cold the water was, and said staying in the water any length of time left their feet numb.

With these temperatures, the risk for cold shock and hypothermia is very high.

Anyone headed toward the beach this weekend is warned to avoid swimming or limit time in the water as much as possible.