Attention folks who have hearing loss, or who interact with those folks. We are elated to bring you some fun and educational events. Anyone can attend.

Hearing Loss Association of America Downeast Chapter was recently created in Maine. https://hearinglossmaine.org/



The goal of the HLAA Downeast Chapter is to educate all Mainers about the causes, nature, and complications of hearing loss, and what can be done to better cope with that loss.

1st event is May 16, in-person from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

`Living With Hearing Loss.`

Meet with us at the Louis T Graves Memorial Public Library, 18 Maine St, Kennebunkport, in the Community Room.

Space is limited, so RSVP.

Margaret Myatt will lead a presentation and discussion. She started wearing hearing aids at age 30, became certified in hearing assistive technology, is Vice President of HLAA Downeast Chapter, and is a passionate advocate for folks with hearing loss.

The next event is June 8, online at 7 p.m. `Our Hearing Loss Challenges, Questions, and Successes.`



More details about that will be provided later.

For further information about these events, or our organization, please contact Pat Dobbs via Pat@CoachDobbs.com .