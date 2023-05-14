Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Many years ago, I served as the student assistant to the chaplain at a medium security men’s prison in Kentucky for five years. One year there was a surge in religious activity among the men. There were many religious volunteers of varied faith practices coming into the facility weekly to meet the religious needs of the population. One man attended the Muslim meeting on Friday afternoons. He then came to the Buddhist meeting every other Thursday evening. He attended Catholic services and Christian services on Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

I asked him, after becoming aware of his religious fervor, why? He said he didn’t want to take the chance of missing out and choosing the wrong belief! I informed him he should choose one and ride it out. He was trying too hard.

So many people are trying too hard lately and relying on nothing. Our choice of political parties, life or death legal sentences, immigration, climate change and vaccinations are a few current picks people must choose between. Even deciding not to choose a side is choosing!

I encourage everyone to find something worthy of your loyalty and total commitment. Martin Luther (1483-1546) said, “Here I stand; I cannot do otherwise, so help me God! Amen.”

Everyone must choose for themselves. Nevertheless, choose! As for me and my house, we shall follow the lord (Joshua 24:15). America needs choosers in 2023. Choose life. Choose God. Choose for America.

James Weathersby

Augusta