ELLSWORTH — “Charlotte’s Web” returns to The Grand, directed by Brent Hutchins, with new cast members and a production designed especially for the Stanley Subaru Stage. This is a community-driven live theatre production based on the book by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

Last year audiences were thrilled by performances on the grounds of Woodlawn Museum and at the Blue Hill Fair under the direction of Ashley Terwilliger. This production is sure to be as wonderful as the Zuckerman farm comes to life with all the beloved characters; Wilbur, Fern, Templeton, and of course, Charlotte.

Tickets are only $10 for students and $15 for adults with all the delicious concessions available. Make sure to come early! Shows are at select times June 2-4. Tickets at grandonline.org.



The Grand belongs to everyone in the community. The Board of Directors and administration continue to foster inclusion in every facet of the organization, including offering opportunities for participation to artists, patrons, volunteers, staff, and board members. For more information on how you can be a part of “your” Grand, email info@grandonline.org.