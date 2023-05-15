Established in 1963, Older Americans Month is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living , OAM is a time to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging is doing just that through its regular monthly programming to support older adults. The following are just some of the educational options and community events that will be available during the month of May and continue throughout the year:

– Community Cafes (Multiple dates) – Provides participants with an opportunity to socialize with other attendees while enjoying a delicious and nutritious lunch. These events often include entertainment or educational components, such as this month’s visit from Youth Full Maine at the Hollis location, which provided fresh produce, locally sourced meats, and a variety of other grocery items to Cafe attendees. It was a great opportunity for intergenerational connection and provided attendees with nutritious food items to stock their homes with at no cost. Cafes are available throughout Cumberland and York counties and dates vary by location.

– Family Caregiver Support Group (Multiple dates) – A safe space for caregivers to connect with others in similar situations. Multiple locations and a virtual option are available.

– Welcome to Medicare Seminar (May 18) – A Zoom-based session with SHIP Counselors during which attendees will learn the basics of Medicare and how to choose the best option to suite their needs.

– Writing Through Caregiving Workshop (May 19) – Maine writer and caregiver Sarah Kilch Gaffney will lead a workshop on how to use writing and journaling throughout the caregiving experience. Attendees will meet other caregivers, learn about the benefits of writing and journaling, and try out some different prompts and tools.

“Every day we are focused on supporting, recognizing, and appreciating older adults, but Older Americans Month is a great opportunity to raise even more visibility for the important role older adults play in our vibrant Southern Maine communities,” said Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging. “As we celebrate 50 years of serving those communities, we’re excited about the variety of programming designed to support older adults that will continue throughout the year – and into the future!”

The complete list of upcoming events for the month of May and beyond can be found online at smaaa.org/events.html or by calling 207-396-6500.