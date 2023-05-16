Bangor Christian baseball coach Tim Collins said he has never seen a performance like it.

On Monday, May 8, Bangor Christian pitcher Jason Libby struck out every batter he saw, tallying 22 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory against Stearns.

It was the most strikeouts in a game in Maine high school history and third-most in a seven-inning game in United States high school history. It was also the most strikeouts in a game since 2017, when the National Federation of State High School Associations required each state to put pitch count limits on players.

There are 21 outs in a seven-inning game, but catcher Micah Robert had to block a ball from behind the plate and one base runner reached. Libby was still able to strike out the rest of the batters in the game and complete the no-hitter in exactly 100 pitches. The current pitch count for Maine high school baseball is 110.

Libby started the game well, striking out the lineup the first time through the order. It was about three innings in when an assistant coach showed up to the game and Collins showed the assistant the score book filled with Ks, the boxscore indication for a strikeout.

Robert said the game was like playing catch. They were in-tune with what each other wanted to throw and there were few shakeoffs on called pitches from Robert.

“I’ve always known he was a great pitcher, but I noticed early in the game that we just started playing toss and no one could hit it,” Robert said. “I just started going along with it. It just felt like playing a game of toss between us two the entire game.”

It was late in the game against Stearns, who knocked the Patriots out of the Class D playoffs a year ago, that Libby noticed there had been a lot of strikeouts.

“I think it was near the end of the game where I said, ‘I guess I struck everyone out,’” Libby said. “I was just glad we came away with a win. I’m not really all about the statistics and at the end of the day, a win is a win.”

Libby said that he felt good on the mound and it felt no different from any other game.

“It’s really cool, but I just thought more people would have done it,” Libby added.

Libby started the game off with a statement at the plate as well, when on a 1-2 count he drilled a home run over the centerfield fence for a leadoff homer.

“The adrenaline was pumping and I was feeling it on the mound,” Libby said. “Everything was working. My command was really good and with my defense behind me I knew I could throw strikes and they’d field the balls they needed to field.”

After the game, Libby learned about the rarity of his achievement.

Collins called Libby “unflappable” and said the star senior commands the strike zone better than any player he’s ever coached.

“The moment doesn’t get too big for him,” Collins said. “As a coaching staff we were wondering if we should take him out for pitch count later in the week and he honestly didn’t care. He doesn’t get all caught up in it.”

As a team, Bangor Christian is 7-0 and has given up just four runs all year. The team is playing well and feeling confident heading into the Class D playoffs.

“This is different from the rest of my years,” Robert said. “I feel like I’m a lot more in control and so are the rest of the seniors. We have a really talented team and I am really impressed with how we’ve played. I think we can make it to states.”

“We have a chip on our shoulders and we want to win a state championship,” Libby added. “Our defense and offense are both working, so it’s good to see we are clicking as a team.”