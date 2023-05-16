BANGOR, Maine — It was a good night for two Brewer High School softball freshmen.

Pitcher Sara Young scattered nine hits and designated player Emma Jameson broke the game open with a two-run double in the second inning as the youthful Witches upended arch-rival Bangor 9-3 at the Bangor High School field Monday night.

Brewer improved to 7-3 while Bangor fell to 4-6 after losing for the third time in four games.

Brewer jumped out to a 5-1 lead and added four insurance runs in the later innings after Bangor had closed to within 5-3.

Right-hander Young struck out two and walked two and just one of the runs off her was earned.

She threw 54 strikes among her 84 pitches and all nine hits were singles. She stranded nine baserunners.

“My changeup was good today,” said Young. “Obviously, there were some pitches that didn’t go where I wanted them to. But everything was on today. I was pleased with how I threw.”

Jordan Doak paced Brewer’s 10-hit attack with three singles and she was also hit by a pitch.

Jill Ford and Asianna West had two singles apiece for the Witches.

Brewer took a lead it would never relinquish in the first inning on Doak’s sharp base hit to center, two walks, Young’s run-producing fielder’s choice and a Hannah Reed base hit.

Bangor answered with a run in the bottom of the first when Emmie Streams singled, raced to third on an ensuing outfield error and scored on Casey Carter’s groundout.

But the Witches added three more in the second.

Olivia Gilmore and Madi Shaw singled to start the rally and Doak was hit on the helmet by a Raegan Sprague pitch.

A forceout at the plate later, Ford lined a single to left to score Gilmore and the lefthanded-hitting Jameson followed by rifling a scorching liner over center fielder Ashley Schultz’s head for a two-run double.

“That felt so good,” said Jameson. “We’ve really been working hard on our hitting in practice.”

Bangor answered with two in the bottom of the second on a Taylor Coombs single, a couple of errors and Cassidy Richardson’s sacrifice fly.

The Rams had chances later in the game but Young made key pitches when she had to and her teammates, especially shortstop Doak, made good plays behind her.

“I love my defense,” said Young. “They put in the work. I don’t have to worry about anything.”

The Rams also made a couple of baserunning blunders.

Junior Taylor Clark came on in the second inning and pitched well in relief for Bangor. She allowed five hits and four runs and struck out five and walked five over 5 ⅔ innings.

The Witches were able to pad the lead with two runs in the sixth on a throwing error and Ford’s RBI single and two more in the seventh on Doak’s run-scoring single and an ensuing outfield error that produced a second run.

Taylor Coombs had three singles for Bangor and Streams had two.

“It was a tough loss, I’m not going to lie,” said Bangor coach Sophia Sciaparra. “But this is an opportunity to get better and to learn from our mistakes.”

Brewer will host Mount Desert Island on Wednesday at 7 p.m. while Bangor will visit Hampden Academy the same night, also at 7 p.m.