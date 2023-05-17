Levesque is one of Jewelers of America’s 20 jewelry industry recipients, all of which are under the age of 40

WATERVILLE — Nikia Levesque, Day’s Jewelers’ vice president of marketing, was named as one of the recipients of Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40, which was launched in 2022, is a recognition program that celebrates young professionals who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail for tomorrow’s consumers.

Levesque began her career at Day’s Jewelers in 2013, working as a seasonal sales associate. In 2019, Levesque completed an internship with the merchandising department, and in 2020, accepted the position of marketing coordinator in the corporate office in Waterville. Levesque then obtained the position of marketing manager in 2021, and then the VP of marketing in 2022 when former owner Jeff Corey retired from the role.

“Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list was designed to recognize young and talented individuals in all facets of the retail jewelry industry,” says Jewelers of America President and CEO David Bonaparte.

A panel of industry judges reviewed nominees from JA Retail Members across the country and had the difficult task of narrowing the applications down to the 20 individuals who best embody an ability to lead, innovate, and improve a jewelry store’s success while adhering to professional ethics.

Of the election, Levesque says, “I am honored to be selected as one the 20 Under 40 recipients. The 16-year-old me would never have guessed I’d be where I am today, but I’m proud to show her how far I’ve come. I’m excited to enact change and progress in our industry for generations to come.”

In 2022, Joe Corey, current Day’s President, was elected as one of the program’s initial members. Levesque marks the second Day’s Jewelers individual to receive a nomination on the 20 Under 40 list.

Day’s Jewelers has been a member of Jewelers of America, the national association for fine jewelry businesses with the most reputable jewelers in the United States, for several years. Day’s is honored to boast a second nominee to the 20 Under 40 list.

Day’s Jewelers, a Maine based employee-owned company, was founded by the Davidson brothers in Portland in 1914 and employs approximately 140 people in Maine & New Hampshire. Kathy and Jeff Corey, natives of Madawaska and Fort Kent, purchased Day’s from the original founders in 1988 and sold the company to employees in November 2021. Day’s Jewelers has eight physical store locations as well as a full e-commerce website. All Day’s locations feature full-service departments and custom jewelry designers. Day’s was selected as “Retailer of the Year” by Retail Association of Maine in 2016 and “Corporate Retailer of the Year” by the Woman’s Jewelers Association of America in 2017 and Maine’s Family Business of the Year in 2019. The company has been selected among “Best Places to Work in Maine” for seven years.



To learn more about Day’s Jewelers visit www.daysjewelers.com.