Open to the public, the workshops in Bangor and Presque Isle will provide information about managing pain, fatigue, chemo-induced conditions and mental health

BANGOR – Doctoral candidates from Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

“There are so many people affected by cancer and its treatment,” said Dr. Michelle Slike, an assistant professor of physical therapy at Husson University. “These workshops are designed to provide information that can improve the quality of life for those trying to deal with the side effects of cancer and its treatment, especially those struggling with lymphedema, pain, fatigue, chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, weakness, mental health challenges and more.”

The information being shared during these workshops is being coordinated and presented by Dr. Slike and five sixth-year physical therapy students at Husson University pursuing their doctoral degrees. In addition to providing the public with valuable information, these presentations are an important learning experience for these students.

“This educational initiative has allowed these Husson University, sixth-year, doctor of physical therapy students to enhance their knowledge of oncology and rehabilitation,” continued Slike. “During the workshops, we will share the most recent evidence-based knowledge about recovering from cancer. Going through this educational process is making these students better doctors. The cancer treatment expertise they gain by preparing for these workshops is knowledge they can bring to future patient interactions.”

These workshops are free and open to the public. Individuals with all different types of cancer, those currently going through treatment, and survivors who are finished with treatment and are years out from diagnosis are encouraged to attend. While the presentations will focus on health issues affecting individuals who are going through cancer treatments or those who have done so in the past, family members of loved ones affected by cancer are also welcome.

The workshop presentations are designed to be interactive. Participants are encouraged to ask questions as they are shown strategies to improve pain, strength and balance; reduce swelling and fatigue; and improve their overall mental wellbeing. These workshops are part of the Husson University School of Physical Therapy’s commitment to serving the community.

It is recommended that interested attendees RSVP in advance. To reserve a spot at either of these workshops, please call Dr. Michelle Slike at 207-551-5651 or email her at slikem@husson.edu. Attendees can also reserve a spot by completing an online form located at https://forms.gle/UGwpNx9twrKoNDbi9.

Dr. Slike and her students will be the featured presenters at these workshops. Slike has been an assistant professor at Husson University since 2022. She began working in higher education in 2016 as an adjunct professor at Husson University and the University of Maine at Presque Isle. In 2021, she became the program director for the physical therapist assistant program at Kennebec Valley Community College. As a practicing physical therapist, she has experience with orthopedics, oncology, lymphedema and neuro rehabilitation.

She earned her bachelor of science in kinesiology with a minor in psychology and a DPT degree from Husson University. Dr. Slike also has a master’s degree in health administration from St. Joseph’s College in Standish and a doctor of education with a concentration in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University. Her advanced clinical training includes certifications as a lymphedema therapist and an oncology rehabilitation specialist.

“Beyond the educational component of these workshops, those recovering from cancer will be able to connect socially with others in the greater Bangor and Presque Isle areas who are living with similar conditions,” said Dr. Karen Huhn, professor and chair of the School of Physical Therapy. “Anyone who wants to learn more and compare notes with individuals in similar circumstances should make it a point to attend one of these workshops.”

Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy provides the advanced knowledge students need to become skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who collaborate with a patient’s health care team to help maximize function. Students can enroll in any of three programs: a six-year bachelor of science in exercise science/doctor of physical therapy degree; a three-year doctor of physical therapy degree or a doctor of physical therapy/master of business administration dual-degree program.

The School of Physical Therapy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy, and the School of Pharmacy.

The facilities at Husson University include designated physical and therapy lecture rooms, laboratories, a cadaver dissection lab, excellent library resources and wireless computer access.

“Workshops like these are part of our commitment here at Husson to be an active and engaged member of Maine’s healthcare delivery system,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. “We already offer a free physical therapy clinic and free physical therapy evaluations to the community several times a year. Providing additional education to the public can help patients throughout Maine address the conditions they have and prevent them from becoming more serious.”

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.