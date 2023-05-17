MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 president’s list for attaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher. The winter terms run from January to May:
Megan Deans of Winterport
Christy Coffin of Harmon
Joshua Heath of Bangor
Shauni Worster of Levant
Kimberly Scott of Orland
Megan Trippany of Bangor
Rachael Wingard of Old Town
Aaron Huotari of Bangor
Bethany Bruce of Bangor and
David Hartley of Orono.