MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 president’s list for attaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher. The winter terms run from January to May:

Megan Deans of Winterport

Christy Coffin of Harmon

Joshua Heath of Bangor

Shauni Worster of Levant

Kimberly Scott of Orland

Megan Trippany of Bangor

Rachael Wingard of Old Town

Aaron Huotari of Bangor

Bethany Bruce of Bangor and

David Hartley of Orono.