As temperatures rise, Dunkin’® is giving guests an extra reason for getting their iced coffee fix this May! America’s favorite coffee chain today announced the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23. On this special day, guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee, excluding Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help these hospitals expand their impact, bolstered by the support of the Foundation.

For the first time in Maine, three hospitals will benefit from Iced Coffee Day. The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor will each receive an Iced Coffee Day grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ franchisee and chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country. The grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music and integrated therapy programs, electronic gaming equipment, and specialized summer camps. Maine Dunkin’ franchisees have donated more than $500,000 in Iced Coffee Day funding to local hospitals and children since 2012.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.