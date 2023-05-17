Maine Savings Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Janine Tremble to vice president of community engagement & impact. Tremble has been loyally serving the members and communities of Maine Savings for over 24 years. In her tenure, she has served as the executive assistant to the CEO, liaison to the Board of Directors as well as serving as a marketing specialist.

Tremble finds serving our communities and representing Maine Savings extremely rewarding. She shares her time and talents through volunteerism on two worthy community boards/committees: the Black Bear Board/Alfond Golf Tournament Committee and the Bangor Region YMCA. She has served and supported the athletes of the University of Maine by dedicating over 15 years raising funds for athletic scholarships and her efforts are realized annually with the success of the Alfond Golf Tournament. She continues to serve on the Bangor Region YMCA Board, now in her third term, and leads their annual fundraising events each year. Her dedication to our communities is nothing short of inspiring.

In an effort to better align her passion, talent, expertise, skills, and strengths, this newly created position is the perfect fit for Tremble. She will continue to provide support to the Maine Savings Board of Directors, something that gives her great joy. Now each day she will focus her time, talent, and energy on engaging with our communities through our existing non-profit partnerships as well as developing new partnerships. She will positively impact our communities through her leadership role on boards, overseeing distribution of our charitable donations, and providing guidance on community focused sponsorships.



Maine Savings, founded in 1961, is a modern financial institution with state-of-the-art technology offering members a full range of financial services, including RedWallet Checking. With more than 35,000 members, 11 branches, and over 140 employees, Maine Savings is one of Maine’s largest credit unions. Maine Savings is committed to providing in-person services paired with modern conveniences. Branches are located in Bangor, Bar Harbor (Jackson Laboratory), Brewer, Corinth, Ellsworth, Hampden, Milo, North Vassalboro, Old Town, and Portland. Maine Savings continues to serve its membership as a federally insured not-for-profit credit union. To learn more visit www.mainesavings.com.