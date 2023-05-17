The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program’s interactive plant sales map has been updated in time for planting season.

The “2023 Spring Plant Sale Fundraisers in Maine” map allows users to search for plant sales throughout the state by location, date or name in alphabetical order.The listings also include garden tours. Find more information about the map and how to add a plant sale on the UMaine Extension website at https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/map-points-category/2023-plant-sales/.

Another timely resource is the UMaine Extension free downloadable publication “Best Practices for Plant Sale Donors and Buyers in Maine.” Being an informed plant sale donor or buyer reduces the chance of spreading invasive pests and helps raise funds for organizations running sales like garden clubs, land trusts and conservation groups.



More information is available on the Extension Garden and Yard website (https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/), or by contacting 207-353-5550 or isabella.viselli@maine.edu.