A missing Windham man’s dog was found wandering around North Yarmouth.

Hazel, a white husky-Labrador retriever mix, was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday wandering near Gray Road, about 30 miles from where 33-year-old Alex Jackson was last seen, according to ABC affiliate WMTW.

Jackson was last seen Friday afternoon, Windham police Sgt. Robert Hunt said earlier on Monday. He had been visiting a friend in Leeds, but never came home, WMTW reported.

Jackson was possibly traveling to the Lyndonville or St. Johnsbury area in Vermont in a white Dodge Ram 3500 with a Maine farm license plate reading 97096 and towing a flatbed trailer, Hunt said.

His family and friends haven’t heard from him, and his cellphone is going straight to voicemail.

Jackson was described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. He may be wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt and ball cap.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts can call the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810 option 2.