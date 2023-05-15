A Windham man is missing.

Alex Jackson, 33, was last seen Friday afternoon, according to Windham police Sgt. Robert Hunt.

Jackson was possibly traveling to the Lyndonville or St. Johnsbury area in Vermont in a white Dodge Ram 3500 with a Maine farm license plate reading 97096 and towing a flatbed trailer, Hunt said Monday.

His family and friends haven’t heard from him, and his cellphone is going straight to voicemail.

He may be accompanied by his brown husky-Labrador retriever mix dog.

Jackson was described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. He may be wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt and ball cap.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts can call the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810 option 2.