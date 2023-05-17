A family dog might have accidentally started a blaze that completely destroyed a Madison home on Tuesday night.

The fire 118 White House School Road was reported about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, and ended in the house becoming completely engulfed in flames, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The family of five had been out to eat when the blaze started, but five dogs had been left at home while they were out. None of the dogs were injured, as the person who noticed the fire let the animals out when calling 911.

An initial investigation has led the Madison fire chief to suspect that one of the dogs hit a dial on the stove, turning on a burner, and something caught fire.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross to secure housing and necessities.