A young child was found wandering alone in South Portland on Wednesday morning.

The young child was wandering in the 1000 block of Broadway when a driver stopped and stayed with her until police arrived, according to the South Portland Police Department.

The child was taken to the police station until authorities could find her parents. Her parents were located a short time later, and they took her home.

The little girl was not hurt, and she was happy to be reunited with her parents, South Portland police said.

It is not clear how the child came to be alone and wandering on Broadway.

South Portland police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services are investigating.

No other information has been released.