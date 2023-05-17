In an effort to help the women served by Mother Seton House in Fryeburg, St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook are holding a pair of special fundraisers in the coming weeks.

In Scarborough, Knights of Columbus Council #11747 will conduct a baby bottle drive from Mother’s Day (May 14) to Father’s Day (June 18). Baby bottles will be distributed at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, located on 150 Black Point Road, at weekend Masses on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Participants simply take a baby bottle, fill it with change or paper bills, and then return it to the narthex of the church by Father’s Day. For more information about the Scarborough event, contact Kevin at kjcurtis@maine.rr.com.

In Westbrook, the St. Hyacinth Knights of Columbus will hold a baby bottle drive at St. Hyacinth Church, located on 268 Brown Street. Participants can pick up a baby bottle after Masses the weekends of May 20-21. Saturday Masses are at 4 p.m. and Sunday Masses are at 9:30 a.m. The full baby bottles will be collected on the weekends of June 10-11 or June 17-18 (Father’s Day Weekend). For more information about the Westbrook event, contact Ed at erielly2@earthlink.net or 207-797-8746.

The Mother Seton House in Fryeburg is a non-profit home for pregnant women and new mothers in difficult circumstances. The organization offers education, counseling, and support to all women in need regardless of race or religion, providing a safe and comfortable haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns.

“This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of Mother Seton House. “We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting, and housekeeping. Anything moms tells us they want to learn.”

The house depends on volunteers and donations for its ministry. Every dollar counts and makes a real difference. If you are able to assist in any way or for more information about the Mother Seton House and its available services, call 207-935-1066, email info@mothersetonhouse.com, or visit www.mothersetonhouse.com. You can also follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mothersetonhouse.