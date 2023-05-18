THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts is excited to present the world premiere of “Enter the Fish Tank,” a multimedia juggling and variety show, Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street.

“Enter the Fish Tank” combines contemporary juggling, live mixed electronic music, and multimedia wizardry. Steve Corning’s original soundtrack provides a driving backdrop for Shane Miclon’s brand new juggling pieces. Miclon’s career has thus far taken him from Maine’s Oddfellow Theater to the Metropolitan Opera House. Corning, aka ThinkFishTank, produces electronic and hip-hop music for commercial brands and award-winning short films. The duo, who wowed the crowd this winter with “Double or Nothing,” are back with a fresh and fun approach to family entertainment.

Doors for this Watts Hall Community Arts-sponsored evening will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (if available), via Eventbrite. “Enter the Fish Tank” is an all-ages show best suited for those age 10+; all audience members, regardless of age, need a ticket.

For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com or visit wattshallthomaston.com.