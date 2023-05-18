FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth has announced that Rita Dennis has been promoted to independent sales consultant.

In her new role, Dennis will help prospective residents find the living opportunities that meet their needs, and lead new residents on tours of the property.

Dennis said she enjoys helping people find their “forever home.”

“It’s a joy and privilege giving prospects tours of our beautiful campus,” Dennis says.

Dennis has been with OceanView for 23 years, and in that time she has served the community as marketing and advertising coordinator, marketing associate, and marketing and sales assistant.

“Rita has been an essential member in our team and we couldn’t be happier to see her take on this new role,” says Shireen Shahawy, director of sales and marketing for OceanView at Falmouth and Cumberland Crossing by OceanView.

“Rita has the professionalism, dependability, sensitivity and exceptional customer service skills, that this position requires, and a level of institutional knowledge about our community that is unparalleled.”

Dennis, a Matawan New Jersey native, holds an associate’s degree in business.



OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, stress-free lifestyle. For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/.