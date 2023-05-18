Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to welcome Fulton Rice as an associate attorney at the firm.

Rice’s practice focuses largely on real estate and corporate matters. His business and corporate work involves the formation and dissolution of for-profit and nonprofit corporate entities; development and implementation of corporate structures and governance; contract negotiation and preparation; and corporate acquisitions and small business succession planning. He has extensive experience supporting clients through commercial and residential real estate transactions; land use and zoning; title work; easements; tax abatement; partition; boundary disputes; and litigation. His clients have ranged from landlords and real estate developers to farmers, hospitality groups, and nonprofits.

“We are very happy to welcome Fulton to Murray Plumb & Murray,” said Michael Traister, managing director of Murray Plumb & Murray. “We are fortunate to have him join the firm and know that he’ll be a valuable resource in supporting our business and real estate clients.”

Rice is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law. While in law school, he externed at Disability Rights Maine and worked as a student attorney for the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic. Most recently, Rice worked as an attorney at a small Portland law office, where he supported clients with business and corporate, real estate, estate planning, and litigation needs.

Prior to law school, Rice worked as a residential life advisor at Berkshire Hills Music Academy in South Hadley, Massachusetts, teaching life skills to young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and was a founder of a lighting, projection mapping, and stage design company that served entertainment and corporate events in the northeast.

Rice is a resident of Portland.