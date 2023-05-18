A principal is resigning for what he says are health issues after a district employee claimed he became “obsessed” with her and filed for a protection from harassment order against him.

Marshwood Middle School Principal David Creech submitted his resignation letter two weeks after an MSAD 35 employee filed for a temporary protection from harassment order against him, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Press Herald reported a woman who worked with Creech alleges he contacted her frequently outside of work, sent her an inappropriate music video and became “so obsessed” with her that he repeatedly told her he loved her and visited her house with massage gift certificates.

In his resignation letter, Creech said he is leaving due to health matters.

The Eliot-based district’s superintendent told the Press Herald on Wednesday that Creech will not be returning to the school.

Creech denies the allegations and calls the filing “factually bankrupt.”

Creech resigned as principal of Scarborough High School in 2018 amid a controversy over new school start times.