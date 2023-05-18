The Husson University of Bangor golf team failed to make the cut after the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Championship golf tournament.

Only the top 18 teams out of the 43 advanced to the final two rounds at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Husson finished 31st after registering a two-day score of 36-over-par 612.

Husson finished 34th a year ago.

The only other Maine school involved in the tournament was St. Joseph’s College of Standish and the Monks wound up last at 98-over-par 674.

Husson has never advanced past the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship tournament although they came within one shot in 2017-18 when head coach Mike Dugas had his sons Gavin and Eric on the team.

Eric qualified for the final two rounds as an individual that year and his brother had done so the previous season.

Junior and former Old Town High School standout Chris Kauppila led the Eagles by shooting a four-over-par 148. He missed making the cut for individuals by three shots. He was tied for 65th before the field was cut.

Junior Jack King from Vermont, who earned medalist honors for the North Atlantic Conference champs at the NAC tourney in October, shot a 77-75-152. Lincoln senior Max Woodman shot a 76-77-153, Topsham junior Will Kavanaugh registered an 81-78-159 and Topsham senior Cade Charron posted an 81-79-160.

The Eagles had won the North Atlantic Conference title at the Waterville Country Club by nine shots over SUNY Canton.