Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice recently celebrated the remarkable success of their annual Hike for Hospice event, held on May 13 . This event, aimed at supporting hospice services in the state, witnessed an impressive turnout of approximately 200 participants who hiked either 1 mile or 3 miles across the picturesque grounds of Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

The Hike for Hospice serves as a community-wide gathering that not only raises funds but also generates awareness for Androscoggin’s hospice care programs. Moreover, it highlights the critical need for hospice services throughout Maine, which encompass vital medical care, emotional support, spiritual guidance, and bereavement assistance provided to patients and their families across the state. The event managed to raise approximately $20,000 for these programs, reflecting the tremendous support and commitment of the community.

The triumph of the Hike for Hospice event underlines the dedication of the community towards bolstering hospice services in Maine. Numerous participants shared poignant personal anecdotes, underscoring the significance of offering compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families.

Ken Albert, CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of the community, which propelled the Hike for Hospice event to resounding success. The funds raised will enable the organization to continue providing indispensable hospice services to patients and families across Maine.

With nearly 60 years of experience, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice has been steadfastly providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. The organization’s mission is to deliver compassionate care to all patients and families in need, irrespective of their financial circumstances. To sustain their essential services, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice relies on generous donations and fundraising events such as the Hike for Hospice.

If you missed the Hike for Hospice event but still wish to contribute to Androscoggin’s hospice and palliative care programs, you can conveniently make an online donation at androscoggin.org/donate.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be.

To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Community Relations + Development Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1389.