WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Taste of Waterville is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 2 from noon to 11 p.m. at the Head of Falls off Front Street in downtown Waterville.

Taste of Waterville is an adult-focused, day-long event with a variety of food options from area restaurants and food trucks, vendors, live music, beer/wine gardens, and an expanded brew sampling. There will be a return of our popular cornhole tournament to add to the excitement.

This year’s evening concert opener is the popular band, Dakota, with our headliner 12OC continuing to rock the night away. Downeast Brass will be a featured band, with additional entertainment and timelines currently under development.

Applications are now being accepted for restaurants, food truck and food-related vendor participants. Taste of Waterville encourages participation from both Mid-Maine Chamber members and non-members throughout the region. To reserve a spot for this year’s event, please contact Cindy@midmainechamber.com.

For more information as it is determined, visit www.tasteofwaterville.com.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Belgrade Lakes, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Norridgewock, Oakland, Rome, Sidney, Shawmut, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills and Winslow. For more information on the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, call 207-873-3315 or visit www.midmainechamber.com.