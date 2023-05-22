SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — Noah James Ravan of Eddington was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College during a ceremony held Friday, May 19. Phi Beta Kappa is the college’s highest academic honor.

Ravan is a member of the Class of 2023 and majored in history and Spanish at Wofford.

Students are normally considered for election to Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford after they have earned 100 credit hours with a cumulative GPA of 3.6. Election is not automatic. Resident members of the chapter consider scholarship, character, intellectual curiosity, creative thinking, diversity of academic interests and pursuits, and other factors in the election process. The chapter may elect only 10 percent of a graduating class in any one year.