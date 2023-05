WALDO — Waldo County Technical Center will host its annual Recognition and Awards Night on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. to honor all students at the Tech Center, to recognize students who have earned special awards, and to present scholarships to members of the Senior class.

Recognition and Awards Night will take place on WCTC’s campus at 1022 Waterville Road in Waldo. The ceremony will take place outside. Please contact 207-342-5231 for more information.